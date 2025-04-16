It does not sound like Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is in favor of President Donald Trump‘s recent demands of Harvard.

After the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, Kerr showed up to the postgame press conference wearing a Harvard shirt, which was gifted to him by their men's basketball coach, Tommy Amaker (via SFGate). “Something going on?” he asked the reporters.

“Felt like a great day to wear it,” said Kerr on his shirt. “I believe in academic freedom. I think it's crucial for all of our institutions to handle our own business the way they want to, and they should not be shaken down and told what to teach [or] what to say by our government. That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard. But it's kind of par for the course right now, so yes, this is me supporting Harvard.

“Way to go, way to stand up to the bully,” he continued.

Of course, Kerr is referencing President Trump's recent reforms that would limit Harvard's free speech and autonomy. His demands began with limiting student protests on the campus and a review of their academic biases.

Harvard President Alan Gerber was the first to refuse to comply on Monday, April 14, 2025, saying the university “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights. Neither Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government.”

As a result of Harvard's defiance, the Trump administration is freezing $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Harvard is the seventh university Trump has made a similar move to try and force compliance. Per the report, six of the seven are Ivy League schools.

It is clear the Warriors coach, Steve Kerr, is not a fan of President Donald Trump. He recently revealed that he did not watch Trump's inauguration. Instead, he watched film on the Boston Celtics. Granted, the Warriors were about to face the Celtics, but he still made it clear he did not watch the inauguration.

Previously, Kerr has not been shy about his feelings towards Trump. He is one of his outspoken critics. That has continued with Trump's recent controversy with Harvard.