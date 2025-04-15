With his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame rapidly approaching, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has hit the interview circuit to hype fans up for WrestleMania 41 weekend, and is answering questions about everything from his old monikers, to his relationship with Dwayne “The Rock Johnson,” and even fellow Hall of Famer, President Donald Trump.

Revealing his take on the politician, whom he has been photographed with multiple times over the last year, Triple H noted that Trump is a certified heel in WWE's prevalence, as he knows how to get under other people's skin better than almost anyone else.

“I think Trump's ability…like him or hate him the way he does it…but he's charismatic in so many ways, and I think he likes getting under people's skin, generating [heat],” Triple H declared via Wrestle Ops.

“It's amazing and it's genius, and it worked in our business — There's a lot of billionaires in the world, why was he the most famous one, why was he the one that was in People Magazine every week and with everybody under the sun, why was he seen as the epitome of that billionaire status, because of his charisma and his character and who he is, and the way he can speak about it do and do all those things, he just captivates people.”

When WWE actually brought in Trump as an on-screen character, he was playing a rich babyface who took part in a Hair vs. Hair match featuring Vince McMahon, Umaga, and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 23. While his alignment in WWE now might not be as clear, as he is a divisive figure inside and out of the ring in a way that booking couldn't change, the fact that Triple H is using wrestling terms to talk about the leader of the free world certainly has fans talking, as it's about as ridiculous as any good wrestling storyline should be.