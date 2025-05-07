Without their All-Star Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors sealed a Game 1 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 99-88. Curry suffered a left hamstring injury before halftime and was ruled out for the game. However, the Warriors kept their foot on the gas pedal, leading the Timberwolves most of the night before closing out an 11-point win to take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-7 series.

After the game, Kerr addressed his team's fight in Curry's absence, distinguishing the difference between the old Warriors teams of yesteryear that played without Steph in 2017-18 and this year's squad, per 95.7 The Game.

“The difference at that time we had an all-time NBA roster. In those days, we were well-equipped to handle the loss of Steph when you could bring Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala into the game to back up or take Steph's minutes, you're in pretty good shape,” Kerr said. “But there is a lesson you have to understand what it takes to win a game without your best player. And tonight was a good indication of that. Draymond and Loon, and Jimmy led the way just with their leadership on the sideline, talking to the guys, recognizing if you battle for every loose ball, every rebound.”

In Game 2, the Warriors out-hustled the Timberwolves on the glass.

“We got 18 offensive rebounds. We out-rebounded them 51-41. Their guys are all six inches taller than all of our guys. So, it's about the intensity, the heart, the fight. And if you do that, and you give yourself a chance, then you just find ways to score. We made 18 threes.”

Reporter: Obviously, a long time ago, but Steph missed a bunch of playoff games in 2016 and 2018. Any lessons you take away from that? Steve Kerr: "Difference is we had an All-NBA roster… But there is a lesson you have to understand what it takes to win a game without your… pic.twitter.com/6sAhlWm0ve — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr watched Buddy Hield score 24 points, including five threes, leading four of the Warriors' five starters in double figures. He also finished with eight assists, three rebounds, and one steal. Draymond Green added 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, and Jimmy Butler flirted with a triple-double (20 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists). Curry exited the second quarter with 13 points on 5-of-9 attempts, including 3-of-6 from deep.

Stephen Curry reportedly ruled out for Warriors in Game 2

Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry is ruled out for Game 2 due to a low-grade left hamstring, sources told ClutchPoints on Wednesday afternoon. There is no timetable for Curry's return in the Warriors' Western Conference semifinal series. However, the expectation is for Stephen to miss multiple games throughout the best-of-7 series.

The Timberwolves will host the Warriors for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday.