The Golden State Warriors may be without Brandin Podziemski for a short period of time.

Podziemski suffered a back injury in the first minute of the Warriors' contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. He went to the locker room as the team ruled him out due to lower back soreness.

Head coach Steve Kerr provided an early update on the second-year guard, per The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater. The injury doesn't seem to be severe, but he will be on the team's injury report in the meantime.

“Doesn’t appear to be serious. Day-to-day,” Kerr said.

This season, Podziemski is averaging 10.3 points, five rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game after 49 appearances. He is shooting 42.7% from the field, including 31.9% from beyond the arc.

How Warriors played vs Nets without Brandin Podziemski

Despite losing Brandin Podziemski after the first minute, the Warriors escaped Barclays Center with a thrilling 121-119 victory.

They initially trailed 35-15 after the first quarter but responded by outscoring the Nets 40-25 in the second quarter to only be down 60-55 at halftime. The Warriors' momentum continued thereafter, winning 66-59 in the last 24 minutes. They made big shots down the stretch, as Stephen Curry scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Curry ended the night with 40 points, four rebounds and four assists. He shot 12-of-20 from the field, including 7-of-13 from downtown. Jimmy Butler followed suit with 25 points and six assists, Gary Payton II put up 16 points and nine rebounds while Moses Moody and Quinten Post provided 10 points each.

Golden State improved to 35-28 on the season, maintaining their hold over the sixth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are three games behind the Houston Rockets and 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following Thursday's win over the Nets, the Warriors will prepare for their next matchup while awaiting updates on Brandin Podziemski. They host the Detroit Pistons on March 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET.