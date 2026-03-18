Some people may not believe in Baker Mayfield leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but NFL analyst Kay Adams is not one of them, as she revealed her faith in him using a metaphor referencing George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones.

During an episode of Up & Adams, she talked about his disappointing 2025 campaign as he heads into 2026, his contract year. According to Adams, Mayfield is always at his best when his “back's against the wall.”

Baker Mayfield has everyone RIGHT where he wants them… Here's why he's about to have a monster year 📈@heykayadams | @bakermayfield | @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/OpEbQJzR8S — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 18, 2026

Ultimately, Adams is a big believer in Mayfield. She claimed we're at the point of his journey where “he's about to dracarys” the NFC field in 2026.

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers are facing an uphill battle in 2026

As Adams noted, 2026 is crucial for Mayfield, who's entering the ninth season of his NFL career. Not only is it his contract year, but he will be without Mike Evans, who has been with the Buccaneers since 2014. He left to join the San Francisco 49ers in free agency.

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The Buccaneers went 8-9 in 2025. They started hot, beginning the year 3-0. Early on, Mayfield appeared to be an MVP frontrunner, but that dissipated throughout the rest of the year.

He finished the season with 3,693 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The numbers were fine, but he was coming off a career season where he completed over 71% of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy winner, began his career with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him with the first-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

His time with the Browns ran its course, and he would be traded to the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 offseason. After a 1-5 start to the year, he requested his release from the Panthers, which they granted. He briefly joined the Los Angeles Rams, leading them to a win just days after signing with the team.

The following offseason, he signed with the Buccaneers. He became the successor to Tom Brady, who had just retired following the 2022 season.