The Golden State Warriors relied on experience and shooting to will past the Houston Rockets. Now Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves await Steve Kerr and company.

Kerr has time and time again found ways to adjust to opponents. He and the Warriors have scaled countless of obstacles — with the young Rockets the most recent one.

But this series presents a far different scenario. The four-time NBA champion head coach now has to game plan against one of the league's brightest stars.

The Warriors are the proverbial favorites entering this one. But the legendary coaching leader and former NBA champion guard dropped some blunt insight onto Edwards.

‘Main insight' Warriors' Steve Kerr has on Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards

Kerr got asked what he learned about the T-Wolves' dynamic scorer by 95.7 FM The Game. Golden State's longtime leader didn't mince words about Edwards.

“The main insight I have is he's really damn good,” Kerr said. “Ant is an amazing player… He's the reason they are where they are.”

GSW and Kerr needed to slow down Jalen Green in the last series. The past top five pick got bottled to eight points in the Game 7 Warriors rout. Amen Thompson handled lead scorer duties as Green struggled — dropping 24 points on the Warriors. Center Alperen Sengun finished with 21 points. Sengun even fired off some strong bulletin board material before the game.

But Edwards presents a far more challenging matchup. The top pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has raised his game another level each season.

Edwards dropped 19.3 points per game in his league debut of 2020-21. He improved his PPG to 21.3 the following year. Then he elevated his points to 24.6 in 79 starts for season three.

Now he's walking into the Target Center carrying a career-best 27.6 points per game. Edwards can now attempt to dethrone a perennial NBA title threat. Kerr and the Dubs know everything on Minnesota's side flows through “Ant.”