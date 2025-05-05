In the highly anticipated Game 7 of the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets on Sunday, it was not Stephen Curry or Jimmy Butler, who set the tone early for the Dubs. Instead, it was Butler's favorite target of his friendly jabs, Buddy Hield.

The former Oklahoma Sooners star came through for Golden State in the winner-take-all matchup versus the Rockets, laying the foundation for what would become a blowout 103-89 Warriors victory.

Hield woke up on the good side of the bed on Sunday and fired a game-high 33 points in the Warriors' series-clinching victory. He scored 22 of those points in the first half, where he also shot 8-for-9 from the field and knocked down six of his seven attempts from behind the arc. He did all that while Curry and Butler only combined for 11 points in the first two periods.

Known for their banter, Hield and Butler had a hilarious exchange during the postgame press conference. After Hield introduced Butler to the media, the six-time NBA All-Star jokingly demanded that his teammate “get off the stage.” Hield then trolled Butler by saying, “Jimmy Butler!… Tell them you’re not Robin no more.” Hield, of course, was referring to Batman and Robin talk about Butler and Curry in the playoffs.

Buddy Hield: "Jimmy Butler everybody." Jimmy: "Get off the stage." Buddy: "Jimmy Butler!… Tell them you're not Robin no more." 😂

Before Hield left the stage for Butler, he also took a hilarious shot at the former Marquette Golden Eagles star.

“Jimmy didn’t say nothing to me yet. I’m not going to get on Jimmy yet. I’m gonna keep it calm. Today I had to fill his role in the first half. He was slacking,” Hield said (h/t 95.7 The Game).

However, Butler and Curry did plenty of damage in the second half. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player finished the contest with 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting, scoring 14 of his total output in the fourth quarter. Curry also recorded 19 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. Butler, on the other hand, racked up 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Having taken care of business in the first round, the Warriors now prepare for another tough series in the Western Conference quarterfinals, where they will take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.