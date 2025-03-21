Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had high praise for Dubs forward Draymond Green. Kerr has been asked in recent days about Green's immense defensive skills, which he put in historical and modern contexts in different conversations.

In comments obtained by NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Dalton Johnson after the Warriors' 104-93 victory, Kerr said that Draymond “was the best defender I've ever seen”.

“I mean, you see the pick-and-roll with Dame. If he's in it, he kind of does this fake blitz thing with his speed, with his anticipation. He forces Dame back out towards halfcourt and he's able to get back. The speed and recovery with Draymond is just stunning. And then the brain that goes with it. If he's on the weak side, he's constantly coming over to help. He's one of the great defenders of all time, and he's still doing it at a high level.”

In pregame comments before the Warriors's matchup against the Raptors, Kerr added even more context to his praise of Green's defense, ranking him amongst the best defenders of all-time. He ranked him top two alongside Scottie Pippen.

“ I think what makes Draymond different from Scottie is that Draymond is physically stronger and more capable of guarding low post players. , and I'll give Scotty a break because back then the low post guys were Shaq, Patrick Ewing and Hakeem and it's a very different game back then, where it was very low post-centric and now hardly anybody goes down to the block. But what I see with Draymond when he's guarding the post, it's it's incredible when you then add on top of that his ability to guard pick and roll.”

He then spoke about Draymond and compared him with Dennis Rodman.

“ I think Dennis Rodman is actually a great comp for Draymond in that regard, and I should, I definitely should have Dennis in that conversation too. Probably those three, Dennis, Scottie, and Draymond and you can see the parallels, the length, the physicality, the speed, the versatility, But, ultimately, it's up here. It's the brain, and, Dennis and Scottie were two of the smartest defenders I've ever been around, and Draymond is, amazing in that regard, just his ability to process.”

Draymond Green is widely heralded for his defensive abilities and truly showed his skills and fortitude against Giannis Antetokounmpo. Green blocked three shots at the start of the game and disrupted Milwaukee's offensive sets all game.

Per Johnson's report, Jimmy Bulter heralded Green's defensive intensity night in and night out.

“He’s always like that. It’s not just Giannis. He don’t give a damn who he’s going against. If he’s going up against a damn five-year-old,” Jimmy Butler said. “No, seriously. He would hate for that individual to score on him, and he wouldn’t want anybody helping. It’s like, this is my matchup, this is on me and I got to get a stop.”

Green's defensive skills will be important if the Warriors look to continue to emerge as contenders as the NBA Playoffs near.