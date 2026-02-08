The only way to truly excite Golden State Warriors fans at the NBA trade deadline would have been to pull off a Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster. Since such a move was ultimately not feasible, the team decided to pursue an experienced and skilled player who can stretch the floor. A healthy Kristaps Porzingis could help the squad compete for a playoff berth, but the Latvian 7-footer has not played in a month. When can Dub Nation expect him on the court?

Fortunately, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has a timeline in mind. Porzingis will likely sit out the next three games and then try to make his team debut coming out of the NBA All-Star break, per ESPN's Anthony Slater. During this time, he will keep working in San Francisco.

Porzingis continues to manage his illness, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which is partially why he only played 17 games with the Atlanta Hawks this season. He is currently recovering from Achilles tendinitis, but based on Slater's report, it appears the 2024 NBA champion and 2018 All-Star is close to a return. He made a visible impact in a small sample size.

Article Continues Below

Porzingis is scoring 17.1 points per contest while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3-point range. He is also averaging 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks. The Warriors (28-24) would appreciate it if the veteran center crashed the glass a bit more, considering they rank 22nd in the NBA in rebounding, but they especially his offensive versatility.

With Jimmy Butler done for the remainder of the campaign, defenses will hone in on Stephen Curry. Kristaps Porzingis can help draw some attention away from the greatest shooter of all-time. Kerr felt that Jonathan Kuminga no longer fit his blueprint. Now, he is counting on the man the 23-year-old forward (and Buddy Hield) was traded for.

The Porzingis plan is in action. If all goes as the Warriors intend, he will play against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 19.