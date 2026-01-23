Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry knows how much harder the situation has just become for his team following the season-ending injury suffered by Jimmy Butler.

After the Warriors' 123-115 loss on the road against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Curry shared how Golden State is carrying on amid Butler's injury.

“It’s no secret this is difficult for everyone to accept the reality of what’s going on,” the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player said in the postgame press conference, via Anthony Slater of ESPN.

However, Curry has zero doubts about his team's ability to win games even without Butler.

“As long as I’m out there I’m always confident we can win,” added Curry, who became just the first player in the history of the NBA to have at least 10,000 attempts from behind the arc.

That being said, Curry's presence was not enough for Golden State to get the win against the Mavs. If anything, he must have missed Butler even more after getting anemic support from the rest of the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga could have provided a big lift for Golden State but he was unable to finish the Mavs game due to an injury.

The 37-year-old former Davidson Wildcats star pumped in 38 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field with eight 3-pointers on 15 attempts from behind the arc, but no other Warriors starter produced more than 12 points.

De'Anthony Melton provided 22 points off the bench for Golden State, but the Mavericks countered with a much more balanced scoring attack. Naji Marshall led Dallas with 30 points, while Flagg and Max Christie each had 21 points.