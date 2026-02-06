The Golden State Warriors’ 101–97 comeback win over the Phoenix Suns carried far more emotional weight than a typical midseason result. Playing without Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, the Warriors were trailing by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter before mounting one of their most resilient stretches of recent times.

Speaking after the game, Steve Kerr had a hilarious anecdote for the game.

Steve Kerr after exiting a loud road locker room celebration: “Felt like we won the championship.” pic.twitter.com/BOeRLiB0Qw — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 6, 2026

“It felt like we won the championship. We needed that. We really needed it,” he said per a clip posted on X by journalist Anthony Slater.

Kerr was not just delighted with the win, but also claimed that it represented much more than a comeback.

“Just the emotion of everything. The last two days, losing three of our guys who were beloved in the locker room, losing Jimmy Butler to a season-ending injury, Stephen Curry being out, it’s just… everything has been tough this past week or ten days,” he explained.

Golden State responded with a defensive surge and closed the game on a massive late run, holding Phoenix to just a handful of points over the final minutes. The comeback was fueled not by stars, but by role players stepping into bigger responsibilities.

Pat Spencer led the team in scoring, while Gui Santos, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II made key plays on both ends.

“It just felt like a great team win. Everybody fought. Everybody competed. Everybody stayed with it. It was a beautiful, beautiful thing to watch,” Kerr said.

Gary Peyton II came off the bench to score 15, with the likes of Santos and Melton added 17 and 18, respectively. The Suns saw Devin Booker top-score the game with 24 points while Grayson Allen added 21 as well. The Warriors will now take on the Los Angeles Lakers next while the Suns will host the Philadelphia 76ers next.