The Golden State Warriors proved on Thursday night that their “Strength in Numbers” mantra isn't just a marketing slogan; it’s a survival tactic. Playing without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors pulled off an absolute heist in the desert, overcoming a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Phoenix Suns 101-97.

The Warriors finish the escape act in a WILD sequence 👀pic.twitter.com/zyFiICsCaK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 6, 2026

The game looked like a wrap when Phoenix opened up a double-digit lead in the final frame, but the Dubs’ bench had other plans. The ending featured one of the wildest sequences of the 2025-26 season. With the score knotted at 97-97 and under a minute remaining, the Suns looked to their primary initiator to settle the nerves. Instead, Warriors forward Gui Santos played the role of the spoiler.

Collin Gillespie was denied at the rim, and Santos took the ball coast to coast for a contested layup, giving the Warriors a 99-97 lead. Then came the final sequence, Dillon Brooks shot a tough contested three-pointer and rimmed out, the rebound was collected by Gary Payton before being smothered by Suns players.

The ball fell out of his hands and was heading out of bounds, until Horford, in a last-ditch attempt, hooked the ball back into the court. Moses Moody fought tooth and nail for the ball and passed it to a wide-open De'Anthony Melton, who scored a wide-open layup to end the game.

The ending sequence was absolute chaos and even had Stephen Curry running and jumping around the court after the match. Despite Brooks' 24-point game, the Suns just had no answer to the Dubs comeback. Even without their key players, the Warriors did the unthinkable, they just wanted it more.