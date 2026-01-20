On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors picked up a blowout win over the Miami Heat, but the big story of the game was Jimmy Butler leaving with what has since been revealed as a torn ACL. The injury automatically hangs a cloud over the rest of the Warriors season, of which Butler will no longer be a part, and raises major questions for the front office regarding the upcoming trade deadline.

Still, it wasn't all bad vibes in the Chase Center after the injury, thanks in large part to an epic buzzer beater made by backup big man Trayce Jackson-Davis from beyond the halfcourt line.

Trayce Jackson-Davis made the first three of his career on a half-court heave at the final buzzer, and waved goodbye to the Heat 👋 The Warriors won by 23. (via @warriors)

pic.twitter.com/BlbeeVvje1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 20, 2026

Jackson-Davis is one of the many players who have been in and out of Steve Kerr's inconsistent rotations this year, but he took full advantage of his opportunity on Monday against Miami, providing a rare moment of levity amid what was otherwise a somber scene in the Chase Center, with many fans seeming to recognize right away the extent of Butler's injury.

Article Continues Below

With Butler now out of the lineup for the remainder of this season and likely well into next season, the Warriors' front office will have to think long and hard about what they want their strategy to be at the upcoming trade deadline.

At this point, it would seem that Golden State is likely out of realistic contention in the Western Conference with its second-best player now sidelined, but that still doesn't mean the team won't try to add some talent at the deadline, potentially sending out Butler's massive salary in a deal.

The Warriors could also opt to rebuild entirely and look for trade destinations for point guard Stephen Curry, although that seems like a long shot at this point.

In any case, the Warriors will next take the floor on Tuesday evening for a home game against the Toronto Raptors.