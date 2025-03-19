The Golden State Warriors (39-29) have been nearly invincible with trade deadline acquisition Jimmy Butler in the starting lineup, but Monday's 114-105 home loss to a painfully shorthanded Denver Nuggets team proved that they are quite mortal. A 14-2 record with Butler is still sensational, but this ugly showing highlights just how steep a climb back to the top it could be for the NBA's most recent dynasty.

While the team and its fans will want to attribute the outcome to just a bad night or an overworked Stephen Curry, three-time champion and current analyst Udonis Haslem believes the contest exposed a major Golden State weakness. And it is one that not even Butler might be able to combat.

“When you talk about Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook, you’re talking about guys that have size, speed and athleticism,” Haslem said on ESPN's “NBA Today,” per Andy Lindquist of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Those are the kinds of guys Jimmy struggles with. Smaller guards he can overpower, bigger guys he can usually get around. Those guys that have that balance of both, those teams are ones Jimmy struggles with. Guys with switchable matchups that can guard him on the post and the perimeter.”

The Warriors are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference and would battle the Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs if the regular season ended on Monday. Haslem actually thinks there are two teams that pose even more danger for them.

Thunder and Rockets have specific strengths that could overpower Warriors

“Neither [Oklahoma or Houston] in the first round is gonna play out well for Golden State,” the Miami Heat fan favorite and undrafted forward opined. “But [Oklahoma City Thunder] has wing defenders. They have Alex Caruso; they have Luguentz Dort. They have these lengthy, long wing defender guys. And Houston [Rockets] have that as well. So, neither one of those teams in the first round is going to play out well for Golden State. So, in my opinion move up as high as you can and get out of there.”

The Thunder have the No. 1 seed essentially locked up (12 and a half game lead) and the streaking Rockets presently occupy the second slot via tiebreaker. It seems unlikely that the Warriors can reach the Finals without going through either one of these franchises. Versatility can be a menace for a team that relies heavily on veterans, so there is naturally a concern that OKC and Houston could wear down Golden State.

Championship pedigree is a powerful thing, however. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have each won four titles and Jimmy Butler has competed for two in his own right. If they can occasionally lean on the superbly athletic Jonathan Kuminga and an underrated supporting cast, Steve Kerr's group could potentially overcome any perceived matchup nightmares.

Regardless, the Warriors are probably not afraid of anyone in the NBA Playoffs. Even if the scouting report paints a bleak picture, they will exude fearlessness. That is an invaluable quality to have when adversity bears down on you. But will it be enough this time around?