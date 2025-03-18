The Golden State Warriors were wiped out by the Denver Nuggets on Monday in a 114-105 loss. However, Warriors forward Draymond Green feels the frustration within the team.

One of the most important things was the team was simply too tired to keep going. While the Nuggets were missing key starters, that didn't stop them from pulling off an upset.

Following the game, Green elaborated more on the loss.

“It’s game 68,” Green said via 95.7 The Game on X (formerly Twitter). “I think we are all tired. That’s the reality of the NBA. So we just gotta all figure out a way.”

A clear storyline throughout the game was Stephen Curry's health. He's been healthy but has played an absurd amount of minutes in March.

Still, the team has benefited greatly. As a result, when Curry and Jimmy Butler play, the Warriors hold a 12-2 record. The dynamic duo is on full display.

After being in the play-in discussion much of the season, Golden State has climbed up to the sixth seed. That is a huge metric, considering they won't have to fight for a playoff spot if the season were to end today.

Draymond Green feels how tired the Warriors are

Along with Curry, Green is the longest tenured player on the Warriors. He understands the grit and overall grind of an NBA season. Not to mention, they will likely be in playoff participation moving forward.

While Green has celebrated the Warriors throughout the season, this is a time of leadership. He knows what the remaining 14 games will bring, as well as the postseason.

He is about as experienced as NBA player in terms of the playoffs. However, this cannot be a time for Golden State to take their foot off of the gas.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are creeping up to them for that sixth overall seed in the Western Conference. Keeping that separation will be essential.

As a result, the Warriors will have to dig deep for the final stretch of games. They have the experience and youth to do so. Still, keeping everybody fresh is another important element.

Whether it is resting players, reducing their minutes or having other guys step up, Golden State will need to come up with something.

A slippery slope in the loss column could put them into a play-in position. No matter if they have the seventh seed, of they can avoid it all together, that will be the plan.