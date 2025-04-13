The Golden State Warriors have a good chance to make the NBA playoffs. Sunday is the final day of the NBA regular season and teams are doing whatever they can to secure their spots in the postseason. One member of the Warriors is in favor of reducing the size of the NBA regular season in the future.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told The Athletic's Christian Clark that he believes the NBA should shorten the regular season.

“We should be playing fewer games,” Kerr said. “Everyone knows that. But it’s a money issue. How many of the constituents are willing to take less money?”

Kerr feels so strongly about the issue that he emailed NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about it personally.

The NBA is in a great place financially. Silver and the NBA agreed to a $76 billion media rights deal last summer. This will create more wealth for the league, which will be split between each team as well as the player's association.

Kerr explained that the game has changed a lot since his playing days. The increased pace of the game, and the size of the court, are a big reason why Kerr and others want to reduce the length of the regular season.

“Pace and space,” Kerr said. “When I played, you didn’t have to run out to 30 feet to cover a shooter. Now, you do. Back then, you played the game at a very small circumference. Now, it’s a big, wide circle, and you have to cover the entire court. Everyone is playing faster.”

Naturally, it might be hard to gain traction for the idea of reducing the regular season. That will naturally result in less money for the league, which team owners are unlikely to support.

“What I don’t have faith in is America’s willingness to cut back on a few profits here and there in the name of quality,” Kerr concluded. “I don’t think that’s in our nature in America.”

However, Kerr is optimistic that change can happen in the NBA.

“A lot of things have evolved, including the rules,” Kerr said. “It’s on us to adapt to that as coaches and as caretakers of the league. I just have so much faith in Adam Silver and respect for the league management.”

Hopefully the NBA can find a happy balance between profit and player safety in the near future.