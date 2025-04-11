With two games left on all 30 teams' schedules, every win and loss matters a little more around this time of the year. This is very true in the Western Conference standings, as one game separates teams in the playoff picture from those in the play-in region. The Golden State Warriors are one of the five teams still battling for position in the West standings.

After going 3-1 during a gauntlet stretch where they played the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets, it appeared as if the Warriors were well on their way to avoiding the play-in tournament. Golden State even had a clear path to contending for a top-four spot in the standings and possibly hosting a first-round playoff series.

The Warriors' chances of claiming a playoff spot took a major hit on Wednesday when they lost to the San Antonio Spurs on a buzzer-beater by Harrison Barnes. Of all players to negatively impact the Dubs' playoff chances, it was Barnes, who was replaced by Kevin Durant in 2016.

While things looked bleak for the Warriors following this loss to the Spurs, they did receive a little bit of help from one of their bitter rivals on Thursday night that allowed Golden State to once again control their destiny in terms of possibly avoiding the play-in tournament.

Impact of Grizzlies loss

The only impactful game between Western Conference foes on Thursday night was between the Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves. Both of these teams have been jockeying for position in the play-in region of the standings, and a win for either side presented a clearer path to the playoffs.

It was the Timberwolves who outlasted the Grizzlies, winning 141-125 and unintentionally aiding the Warriors in the process.

After losing to the Spurs, Golden State was 47-33 and falling to the 7-seed in the West. The Grizzlies had momentarily jumped them, and Memphis was in control of their fate regarding the playoffs. Since the Grizzlies led the Warriors by a half-game, a win over Minnesota would have put a lot of pressure on the Warriors and others to win the rest of their games.

A win from the Timberwolves puts the Warriors even with Memphis and Minnesota in the standings. The Dubs went 3-1 against both teams this season, giving them the ultimate tiebreaker. With two games remaining, Golden State is once again the 6-seed in the West standings and they control their fate regarding a possible playoff spot.

If the Warriors are tied with the Grizzlies and Timberwolves in the standings at the end of the season, they will automatically own the tiebreaker over both teams. This puts the Dubs at an advantage in the West playoff picture, and their path to locking up the 6-seed or better in the East is once again clear with the Grizzlies out of the picture.

What Warriors need to do

If the Warriors win their final two games of the regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers, the Dubs will clinch a playoff spot in the West. If they lost any of these two games, Golden State would need Minnesota to lose one of their final two games to avoid the play-in tournament.

That is why seeing the Grizzlies lose on Thursday was so impactful to the Dubs' chances of making the playoffs. This loss allowed the Warriors to jump back into the 6-seed and control their fate by winning out.

Even if the Grizzlies win their final two games against Denver and Dallas, they can't jump the Warriors in the standings.

The same can be said about the Timberwolves, assuming they finish with the same record as the Warriors and Grizzlies. Minnesota could only move ahead of the Warriors for a higher playoff spot, assuming Golden State wins out, if the Grizzlies were to lose to the Nuggets on Friday.

Every team fighting for playoff position wants to be able to win and feel comfortable. The Warriors can do this now after the Timberwolves beat the Grizzlies, which is why Thursday night's results were so impactful.

As long as the Warriors win, they will only move up in the standings.