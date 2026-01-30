The Golden State Warriors are in prime position to make a run at Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. But any potential trade would be complicated without the inclusion of Warriors forward Jimmy Butler.

Butler suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his knee earlier this month, ending his 2025-26 campaign and jeopardizing his availability for the start of the 2026-27 NBA regular season. The injury also places a lot of question marks on the immediate future of the Warriors and 37-year old superstar Stephen Curry.

In recent weeks, the Bucks have become increasingly open to the idea of trading Antetokounmpo, but the message they've reportedly relayed is that they're in no hurry to do so by this week's February trade deadline and could hold out until the offseason for better offers and create a potential bidding war.

If the Warriors want to trade for Antetokounmpo, their best chance will be by the deadline, and they'll have to give up everything for him.

According to Warriors beat writer Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard, the Warriors are reportedly not looking to include the recently injured Jimmy Butler in any trade talks.

“Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo suddenly more available than ever, the Warriors have continued to signal their commitment to building around Butler and Steph Curry rather than package Butler’s $54 million salary in a trade, a source indicated,” Emerman wrote. “With or without Antetokounmpo, the organization is anticipating that Butler will return next season after a year of ACL rehabilitation.”

Whether or not the Warriors end up trading Butler is entirely up to them, but as it stands, their best path towards trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo would be to trade Butler and Jonathan Kuminga in a package that also includes four first-round picks and two pick swaps.

In 38 appearances for the Warriors this season, Jimmy Butler averaged 20 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, is looking at an extended absence after suffering a calf strain last week in the Bucks' home loss against the Nuggets. In 30 appearances so far this season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 28 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 64.5 percent from the field.