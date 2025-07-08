The Golden State Warriors hope to once again find the right formula to reach the NBA Finals. Golden State appears to be looking into the past, in order to compete in the future. The Warriors are linked to re-signing former player De'Anthony Melton, per The Stein Line.

The Warriors are interested in signing Melton in free agency, as well as possibly Al Horford. Melton appeared in six games last season for Golden State. He averaged a little better than 10 points a game, while shooting close to 41 percent from the field.

Melton underwent surgery in December 2024 for a partial tear of his ACL. He was expected to make a full recovery by the start of next season, per a release from the Warriors.

Golden State made the NBA Playoffs this past season. The Warriors ended up bowing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a five-game series.

The Warriors have plans in NBA free agency

Golden State has won a lot of games in the last several years, with star Stephen Curry leading the way. The Warriors though haven't had as much success lately in the playoffs, with their last championship coming in 2022.

The team is working to change that. Golden State has been actively involved this offseason in trying to entice Horford from Boston. He averaged nine points a game last season.

There's new buzz around Horford possibly joining the Warriors. Celtics executive Brad Stevens has said he doesn't expect Horford to be back in Boston next season.

Melton was supposed to be a part of the solution last year, but his injury derailed things. This offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers had shown interest in signing the guard. That interest appears to be cooling a bit, which would open a door for Golden State to re-sign him.

Melton has played a lot of basketball, before getting hurt. He appeared in more than 70 games for both the Memphis Grizzlies and then Philadelphia 76ers in 2022 and 2023, respectively. He averaged double figures in scoring for both of those seasons.

Melton also played for the Phoenix Suns in his NBA career. He played his college basketball at USC, before being selected in the 2018 NBA Draft.