The stalement amid contract negotiations continues between the Golden State Warriors' front office and their forward Jonathan Kuminga ahead of the qualifying offer's deadline on October 1. As Warriors head coach Steve Kerr prepare for the upcoming season, with or without Kuminga, ESPN's Tim MacMahon is convinced the veteran coach's relationship with the 2021 first-round pick is broken beyond repair.

This is one of the many reasons Kuminga's tenure with the Warriors is destined to come to an end, according to MacMahon, as he explained on ESPN's NBA Today.

“Awkwardly, [which] is how they've handled Kuminga's entire career,” MacMahon said. “Steve Kerr doesn't want Kuminga. Kuminga doesn't want to play for the Warriors, in part, because he knows the coach doesn't want him. Listen, Shams is talking about there's going to be a divorce eventually — let's stay together for the kids — I've lived that. I lived with my ex-wife for a year after the divorce for the kids. Let me tell you, it was not fun.”

For MacMahon, bringing back Kuminga after this ongoing stalement between him and the front office, will only disrupt the Warriors in 2025-26.

“There are going to be chemistry issues to put it mildly. This is going to be a disaster if they bring back Kuminga,” MacMahon added. “There's SGA. He might as well be H.T.E.; Human Trade Exception. You think he's going to want to pass the ball? You think he's going to want to play team ball? He's going to want the ball. He's going to want minutes. Steve Kerr doesn't think he fits. I wonder what they think they can get that's better than Malik Monk and a first-round pick.”

"Steve Kerr doesn't want Kuminga. Kuminga doesn't want to play for the Warriors, in part, because he knows the coach doesn't want him." Tim MacMahon gives his stance on the ongoing contract discussions between Kuminga and the Warriors 🗣️ (via @ESPNNBA)

pic.twitter.com/7hL9jqB4vJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 15, 2025

Article Continues Below

Without an extension, Kuminga could opt-in to the final year of his deal; a qualifying offer, worth $8 million for 2025-26. However, it would give Kuminga the control to veto any deal the Warriors attempt to make throughout the season.

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly declined Warriors' $75.2 million

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga reportedly declined a $75.2 million extension, which could signal he discontent with playing for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. While being one of his team's biggest assets as a potential trade piece for the upcoming season, Kuminga is reportedly attempting to control his own destiny, which could be forfeited in a long-term extension ahead of 2025-26.

Still, a potential sign-and-trade is still feasible between now and the Warriors' October 1 deadline for Kuminga to opt-in to his qualifying offer for the upcoming season.