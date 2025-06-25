When the final buzzer sounds on his career, Draymond Green will leave behind one of the more complicated legacies in modern NBA history. He is guaranteed Hall of Fame enshrinement in Springfield, Massachusetts and could go down as the second-most important member of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. But the veteran forward has also proven to be a volatile force on several occasions, costing his team wins with tirades and tantrums.

He recently reflected on what many fans consider to be his most egregious indiscretion. While appearing on “The Pivot Podcast,” which is hosted by former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, Green once again opened up about his 2022 physical altercation with former teammate Jordan Poole. The four-time champion punched the young guard in the face during a Warriors preseason practice, an infamous incident that hung over the then-defending champions all seasonlong.

Green offered an interesting perspective on the whole situation, which he expressed remorse for once again.

“Age 33, 34, 35, I still learn those lessons,” Green said in the not safe for work (NSFW) interview, via ClutchPoints. “That situation happened, and I'm like, ‘cool we move on.' And then when we couldn't, I was like, ‘huh.' And for a while it made me think like, ‘man, this dude's nothing like me.' Because when those things happen, you just move on. But it taught me so much.

‘”You're right he may not be like you. He ain't from where you're from. The things you went through, the way you had to come up, he may not have came up like that.' For that five seconds, I forgot where I was at, because I immediately went to what I know. But what you know don't really work here.”

The former Warriors teammates have experienced a lot since their infamous exchange

Although Jordan Poole, Golden State and their fans wish Draymond Green had this kind of outlook back in 2022, it is nice to hear him explain his thought process. He seems to understand what his temper and short-sighted approach did to the team during that tense time. Poole has dealt with his own maturity questions and may have a different viewpoint than he did when the exchange initially happened.

In any case, both men have pressing concerns to deal with moving into next season. Green and the Warriors are focused on doing everything necessary to win another title before Bay Area basketball undergoes an inevitable and complete identity change at some point in the future. Poole must adjust to his new reality after getting traded from the Washington Wizards to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Despite their troublesome past, they will forever be linked by the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Winning a championship together usually means something. Regardless of if Green and Poole hang out any time soon, the former appears to have found some clarity. Hopefully, it is on display the next time he has the urge to unleash his fury in a Warriors game.

“You're still learning,” the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year told Ryan Clark. “It's {those} lessons that ultimately make me who I am to this day, because man I f****d that up.”