The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Monday night. Star Warriors guard Stephen Curry was impressed by the throwback jersey the Hornets are wearing. Seeing his brother Seth Curry's name on the back reminded him of their father, Dell Curry.

Stephen described the feeling of seeing the jersey in a video posted to Twitter/X by Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.

“The pinstripe throwbacks, when I seen Curry #30 on the back, that is wild,” Stephen said. “I've always wondered what it would be like to play here and represent the Curry family. I need to get one of those 2024-25 pinstripe throwbacks because I have one of my dad's too.”

Stephen has hardly slowed down in his age 36 season. He leads the Warriors in scoring with 24.1 points per game, adding 4.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range.

Seth is averaging 6.2 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Hornets while shooting 47.1% from the field and 45.3% from 3-point range.

Tipoff between the Warriors and Hornets is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Stephen Curry's dunking career has come to an end

In the Golden State Warriors' 126-119 road loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, guard Stephen Curry did something he had not done since 2019.

With seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Curry threw down a dunk. After the game, Curry mentioned that was probably his last dunk.

“That will probably be my last dunk,” Curry said. “I'm calling it right now. That was the last one you're going to see.”

Curry remembers his last dunk well. It took place when the Warriors still called Oracle Arena home, prior to their move from Oakland to San Francisco.

“Of course I do,” Curry said on if he remembered his last dunk. “Six years ago. At home. Right wing. The right corner. A little back cut. I think it was a pass from KD (Kevin Durant). I was at Oracle. I never dunked at Chase [Center]. How about that?”

Curry explained the physical rigor of getting up to the rim and how he will stick to lay-ups from now on, something he is quite skilled at.

“And you want to take advantage of a cherry-pick opportunity,” Curry said. “That will probably be my last dunk though. … For sure, I will only lay the ball up. It took everything out of me to get up there.”