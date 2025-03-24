The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Miami Heat on the road Tuesday night and star guard Stephen Curry could be available for the contest.

Curry is heading to meet the team in South Beach, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Stephen Curry is traveling to join the Warriors in Miami, and his status for Tuesday's game against the Heat depends on treatment response for his pelvic bruise over next two days, sources tell ESPN. Golden State is on game two of a six-game trip,” Charania posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday afternoon.

Curry had an MRI that confirmed he had no structural damage to his pelvic area on Friday, news that was music to the ears of Golden State.

The 37-year-old leads the Warriors in scoring with 24.2 points per game. Additionally, Curry is averaging 4.4 rebounds and six assists per game while shooting 44.7% from the field.

Tipoff between the Warriors and Heat is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday and TNT will carry the broadcast.

Warriors' Draymond Green heated up after Hawks loss

The Golden State Warriors fell 124-115 to the Atlanta Hawks on the road Saturday night. Forward Draymond Green was not pleased with how the team played.

“Bad loss,” Green said. “It's a terrible loss. When you're in a position we're in, we've got a chance to compete for something. Eleven games left with everything to play for, you shouldn't have a loss like this. Too much on the line. Got to win the games you're supposed to win. Obviously Steph's out. Still a game we should win. So, it's a terrible loss.”

Green did not feel like the Warriors showed up with the correct mindset and the team paid for it.

“We just didn't come out ready to play,” Green said. “We came out like we were just going to win the game. And we got diced up defensively in the first quarter and from that point on, you're fighting an uphill battle. So everybody's comfortable and they took it to us.

“We've got to be better. That starts with me. We were terrible defensively. It's the NBA. Once guys get into a rhythm, it's hard and they got into a rhythm and had it rolling. It's tough to stop that, so we got to come out ready to play.”

After getting good news about Stephen Curry's status, Green and Co. are hoping for a better performance on Tuesday.