Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Draymond Green’s health following the team’s lopsided 126-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, confirming that Green is “banged up” and could miss the upcoming matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

After a physical stretch of games and a disappointing road trip, Kerr said the team is taking a cautious approach with the veteran forward. “There’s a chance Draymond sits tomorrow night,” Kerr said postgame. “He’s banged up, and we want to be smart about it.

That’s also why we sat Al Horford tonight, we’re trying to make sure we have at least one of them available for every game.”

The Warriors’ struggles have been particularly glaring away from Chase Center. The team has dropped five of its road games this season, falling to 6-6 overall. Against Oklahoma City, Golden State looked overmatched from the start, slower, smaller, and less energetic than the defending champions.

The Thunder raced to an early lead and never looked back, exposing defensive lapses and rebounding issues that have plagued the Warriors all season.

Draymond Green, who’s averaging 7.9 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 44.2% from three, remains the team’s defensive anchor and emotional leader. His potential absence could leave a major void in both energy and communication.

With Curry still easing back from illness and Jimmy Butler adjusting to his expanded role in the offense, the Warriors’ chemistry has looked shaky. Kerr acknowledged as much but remains optimistic. “It’s early,” he said. “We’ve been through worse stretches. The key now is to get healthy, stay connected, and keep pushing forward.”

The Warriors will look to bounce back in San Antonio, though Green’s status remains a game-time decision.