Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday when the team faces the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to head coach Steve Kerr. Curry has missed the last three games due to an illness that first surfaced during the Warriors’ recent road swing through Indianapolis and Milwaukee.

While he initially tried to play through it, the lingering effects clearly took a toll.

Curry appeared in Golden State’s win over the Phoenix Suns earlier in the week, but afterward, he admitted the illness had drained his energy, particularly in the second half. With the symptoms persisting, the Warriors opted to take a cautious approach.

Curry remained at home for the team’s road losses to the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets, and the medical staff ultimately decided to hold him out again for Sunday’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

Despite Curry’s absence, the Warriors didn’t struggle, rolling to a 114-83 victory over a Pacers team also dealing with injuries. It was one of Golden State’s most balanced performances of the season, with the bench providing efficient scoring and the defense stepping up to keep Indiana at arm’s length throughout.

Still, Curry’s absence has been noticeable, particularly in late-game situations and offensive pacing.

Through eight games this season, Curry has been as impactful as ever, averaging 26.8 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc.

His steady scoring and on-court gravity remain the core of the Warriors’ offense, and getting him back on the floor is crucial as the team begins a long six-game road trip that could shape their early-season trajectory.

Kerr emphasized that the organization wanted to avoid risking a setback, especially this early in the campaign. The medical staff believes Curry is in much better condition now, after four days of rest and treatment.

The Warriors tip off against the Thunder on Tuesday, and barring any unexpected symptoms, Stephen Curry will be back leading the way.