The Seattle Seahawks are trying to position themselves for the postseason. But one of their players may have made a bad choice against the Rams. And the NFL upheld the one-game suspension of linebacker Derick Hall for stomping on a Rams’ offensive lineman, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

Hall, a second-round draft pick in 2023, started 14 games last season for the Seahawks. This year, he made three starts. He has totaled 29 tackles with two for loss, and also added two passes defended.

Seahawks LB Derick Hall will miss key game

Currently sitting as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Seahawks are 12-3. They will travel to play the surprising Carolina Panthers (8-7) in Week 17. It’s a cross-country trip for a West Coast team with a 1 p.m. kickoff. So, things might be tough for the Seahawks.

The player on the receiving end of the stomp, Kevin Dotson, got injured on the play. But whether the stomp caused it is unknown, according to ESPN.

“I think he was injured before, but it certainly didn't help the matter,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “And it was definitely not stuff we want in our game.”

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald will have to get his defense back in gear after a poor performance against the Rams in an overtime victory. Included in the mix were four plays of 40-plus yards, according to sports.mynorthwest.com.

“There were a couple that (were) good plays by them,” Macdonald said. “And frankly, we have to execute better in the back end. So it’s a good wake-up call. And I think of it might be a little function of not having full-speed reps throughout the week, and are we asking them to do too much on a short week? I think that’s part of the conversation as well, coming back to the coaches.

“And then let’s look at the fundamentals in some of those things – our eye progression, footwork, things like that – that I think can get cleaned up. But it’s a combo of both. I think it’s kind of everybody involved takes part of that accountability.”