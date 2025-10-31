The Atlanta Hawks are in wait-and-see mode with Trae Young after he suffered a knee injury in their last game against the Brooklyn Nets. Young had his knee run into during the first half, and he sat on the floor for some time before getting up on his own and jogging to the bench. He came back in for the next play and ran down the court, but he eventually headed to the locker room.

Young returned to Atlanta to get an MRI on his knee, but there has not been an update on the severity of the injury. To keep fans on the edge of their seats, Young made a post on social media that featured a bible verse.

“God Never Makes Mistakes! ‘A righteous man falls seven times, and rises again' Prov. 24:16,” Young wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The fans let it be known in the comments that they are definitely anxious about his results.

“A righteous man reveals his MRI results to his anxious fans,” one user wrote.

“What’s the word Trae ?? We need you out there bro, get well soon,” another user wrote.

“Minor setback for a MAJOR comeback,” a third user wrote.

Article Continues Below

It's good to know that the city is behind Young, and they know that him being on the court will make a big difference in how successful the Hawks are this season.

Hawks are awaiting MRI results for Trae Young

As the Hawks wait for the MRI results for Young, the good news is that it is not ACL-related, which head coach Quin Snyder relayed after their game against the Nets.

“Not sure how long (he’ll be out) or what respect, but something that he’s going to hopefully be back from whenever possible,” Snyder said. “He didn’t want to come out of the game. He’s such a competitor. He takes so much pride in being available.”

At this point, it's still uncertain what kind of injury it is, but the Hawks have already ruled him out against the Indiana Pacers in their NBA Cup game. With him going back to Atlanta, there's a good chance he won't be with them to finish their road trip as they face the Cleveland Cavaliers in two days.

For now, the Hawks can only hope that Young isn't out for too long, but they have enough talent on the team to try and weather the storm.