The Las Vegas Raiders own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the team just so happened to need a quarterback. Many expect Fernando Mendoza to be the first quarterback taken off the board, but it's not yet clear if he'll be the top selection. Either way, it sounds like new head coach Klint Kubiak is excited to dive deeper into Mendoza's game.

That's what Kubiak, who is 39 years old, claimed when talking about the former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Kubiak didn't outright say he plans on selecting Mendoza No. 1 overall, but did reveal some qualities he likes about him.

“I'm excited to keep learning about him,” said Kubiak. “He's won a national championship, and you want a winner. We're still in the process of going through his whole season, and we'll learn more about him this week.”

Article Continues Below

Fernando Mendoza joined Indiana last season as a transfer quarterback. He emerged as an immediate star under Curt Cignetti, recording 3,535 passing yards, 276 rushing yards, and 48 total touchdowns while completing 72.0% of his pass attempts. The 22-year-old quarterback's 41 passing touchdowns were the most in the nation last season.

Kubiak takes over a Raiders team that largely struggled on offense. Las Vegas just couldn't consistently move the ball effectively with Geno Smith under center. A more consistent option under center could be exactly what this team needs, as Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty have the potential to serve as key weapons for a talented quarterback.

With the Raiders owning pick No. 1, and Fernando Mendoza arguably being the top quarterback available, it could be a match made in heaven in Las Vegas.