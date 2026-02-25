The Seattle Seahawks are still basking in the glow of their recent Super Bowl win, defeating the New England Patriots in blowout fashion. It was the culmination of one of the most efficient rebuilds we've seen in recent NFL history, and made Mike Macdonald one of the youngest coaches to reach the sport's mountaintop.

Now, Seahawks general manager John Schneider has revealed when he knew that Macdonald was the right person for the job in Seattle.

“We had played Baltimore that season, and it was one of those games where when the game's over, you're kind of like, what was that? What hit us?” said Schneider during a recent interview with Rich Eisen at the ongoing NFL Combine in Indianapolis, per the NFL on ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Macdonald was previously the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens before taking the head coaching job in Seattle prior to the 2024 season, needing just two years to turn the Seahawks into the best team in the NFL.

Article Continues Below

Throughout this season, the Seahawks were one of the league's best defensive units, using a combination of creative schematics and raw talent to terrorize opposing offenses, a trend that was on full display in the Super Bowl, as Seattle largely shut down Drake Maye and the Patriots for most of the evening.

Since then, the Seahawks have seen offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak depart to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but most of the core roster that helped Seattle win the Super Bowl this year figures to remain intact heading into next season, and with Macdonald at the helm, the Seahawks are expected to once again be a juggernaut on defense in 2026.

In any case, the Seahawks will now turn their attention to free agency, which is set to begin on March 11, with running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III among the players eligible to explore their options.