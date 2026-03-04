Houston Rockets' franchise star Kevin Durant has always been vocal about his Washington D.C. roots, wearing the Washington Nationals logo across his chest and “Maryland” tattooed across his back. Durant has also honored the DMV area with several sneaker releases throughout the years as well as giving back to the community. During his most recent trip to D.C. in the Rockets' game against the Wizards, Durant broke out a Nike KD 18 dedicated to his beloved Washington Commanders.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The latest iteration of his historic signature sneaker line with Nike, Kevin Durant has been constantly rotating through colorways of the Nike KD 18. While most colorways eventually find their way to a public release, Durant has worn several PE (player exclusive) colorways of the shoe that have remained unreleased.

We've seen previous DMV-inspired colorways from Durant like the classic Nike KD 5 from 2012 and the “Maryland Blue Crab” Nike KD 6. This latest nod to Washington D.C. is unmistakably rooted in Durant's fandom, giving Wizards' fans and family back home a special shoutout in the process.

Nike KD 18 “Commanders”

A moment of appreciation for Kevin Durant's Commanders-inspired Nike KD 18 PE pic.twitter.com/DMz77v2kaj — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) March 3, 2026

Article Continues Below

Kevin Durant breaks out a Commanders-themed KD 18 PE tonight back home in DC: pic.twitter.com/UgE8QcZhZY — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 3, 2026



Kevin Durant flaunted his latest Nike KD 18 PE against the Washington Wizards, arriving in a primarily maroon ensemble with gold piping throughout the Nike Air Terra Humara-inspired uppers. The leather appears in a glossy, metallic finish to accent the solid maroon and yellow midsole and outsole. The laces and Nike KD logo along the tongue both appear in gold to finish the look, an all-around terrific sneaker for any diehard Washington fan.

Durant tallied 30 points, seven rebounds, and a block en route to the Rockets' 123-118 win over the Washington Wizards.

There's no word on an official release for this sneaker, further indicating that this could be an exclusive to Durant himself given the added meaning behind them. Various colorways of the Nike KD 18 are available now through Nike with fans patiently awaiting word on the Nike KD 19 this upcoming offseason.