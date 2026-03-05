The Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at Toyota Center, having lost each of their last three games. Still, Houston enters the game 38–22 and third in the West, while Golden State sits 31–30 and eighth.

The Warriors have a losing run of their own to recover from, having lost both of their previous two. The hosts have three key contributors in the form of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. listed on the injury report.

All of them are listed as questionable on the official injury list for this one. Sengun is dealing with an illness, while both Thompson and Smith are battling ankle injuries.

The Rockets are already dealing with some major injuries. Fred VanVleet is out for the season after ACL repair, Steven Adams remains out following left ankle surgery, and Jae'Sean Tate is sidelined with a right knee sprain. Tristen Newton is unavailable while on a G League two-way assignment.

The Warriors are also in a similar boat. Jimmy Butler III is out after right ACL surgery, while Stephen Curry is sidelined with right patellofemoral pain syndrome. Seth Curry (left sciatic nerve irritation), Moses Moody (right wrist sprain), Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Will Richard (right ankle sprain) are also ruled out. Gary Payton II is questionable with a left ankle impingement.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. injury status vs Warriors

With all three players listed as questionable, their availability will be gameday decisions. Both Thompson and Sengun started in the last game, with both picking up double-doubles

Sengun had 32 points and eight rebounds while Thompson returned with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Smith Jr., however, sat out of the Rockets’ last game and last played in the victory over the Orlando Magic. Regardless, despite the injury concerns, the Rockets (38-22) remain formidable, especially at home where they boast a dominant 20-7 record. They currently sit comfortably at third in the Western Conference.

Houston has already proven they can handle Golden State this season, capturing a 104-100 victory back in November. With the Warriors dropping three of their last four games and holding a shaky 12-17 road record, the Rockets will be favorites as the hosts this time around.

Rockets injury report

Alperen Sengun: Questionable (Illness)

Amen Thompson: Questionable (Right ankle sprain)

Jabari Smith Jr.: Questionable (Right ankle sprain)

Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Right knee sprain)

Article Continues Below

Steven Adams: Out (Left ankle surgery)

Fred VanVleet: Out (Right knee ACL repair)

Tristen Newton: Out (G League two-way)

Warriors injury report

Stephen Curry: Out (Right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Seth Curry: Out (Left sciatic nerve irritation)

Jimmy Butler III: Out (Right ACL surgery)

Moses Moody: Out (Right wrist sprain)

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Illness)

Will Richard: Out (Right ankle sprain)

Gary Payton II: Questionable (Left ankle impingement)