In the wake of the season-ending injury to Fred VanVleet before the season began, the Houston Rockets have reportedly been in the market for guard help in the weeks leading up to the NBA trade deadline. After the Trae Young trade, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is the biggest backcourt name available, but is he a legit option for the Rockets?

While the Rockets are in search of guard help at the NBA trade deadline, Ja Morant is reportedly not an option for them, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. The Rockets are targeting potential smaller trades with names such as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, Chicago Bulls wing Ayo Dosunmu and Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. as more realistic trade targets.

A potential package that the Rockets could put together in a trade for backcourt help might include Dorian Finney-Smith as well as multiple second-round picks, as per Siegel.

The impetus for the Rockets not looking to make a larger shakeup in the backcourt is because of the development of Reed Sheppard. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Sheppard is having a strong season as a result of his increased role following VanVleet’s injury.

He has appeared in 41 games so far this season, including four starts, with his minutes nearly doubled from 12.6 as a rookie to 25.0 this year. He’s been averaging 13.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 40.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 76.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Rockets also will reportedly not look to move VanVleet. He can either exercise his player option for next season, or become an unrestricted free agent. VanVleet signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Rockets in 2024.