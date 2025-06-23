Kevin Durant had some time to call out Lil B after the rapper dissed his basketball skills.

“Kevin Durant you still owe me that 1 on 1 you ain't ready real NBA I really love basketball and hoop I mean that!” Lil B wrote. “Whatever basketball court you want ! And yo raps is trash bithc [sic] – Lil B.”

Kevin Durant really ain't bout no basketball shit yo ain't got no real paper you really just a ho pull up whenever u ready any basketball court on earth I mean that im waiting for you – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) June 23, 2025

The rapper followed up with another post on X: “Kevin Durant really ain’t bout no basketball s**t yo ain’t got no real paper you really just a h* pull up whenever u ready any basketball court on earth I mean that im waiting for you,” the rapper wrote on Monday, June 23, adding his signature to conclude the post on X.

The newly drafted Houston Rockets player swiftly reacted to the post, as it could be the beginning of the two rehashing their beef that has lasted for over a decade.

“Broke boy asking for a feature in my DM..” KD began. “U wouldn’t be able to get a shot off on me lil one, you was once a thing, I’m still that.”

The “Back On” rapper responded, “Got it.”

Lil B most likely began to troll KD again since the former Phoenix Suns star made headlines when he was traded on Sunday (June 22) to the Houston Rockets. The blockbuster trade gives KD to Houston, and in return, the Suns will receive Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, as well as the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five future second-round picks.

However, as for the beef between KD and Lil B, it began when the two-time NBA champion dissed Lil B calling him a “wack” rapper. That's when Lil B fired back and put a “curse” on the NBA star saying that he would “never win” an NBA championship.

“KEVIN DURANT WILL NEVER WIN THE TITLE AFTER HE SAID “LIL B” IS A WACK RAPPER, “THE BASEDGODS CURSE”

#THEBASEDGODSCURSE ON DURANT – Lil B,” the rapper wrote in 2011.

When Lil B put the curse on KD, he failed to win a championship until the rapper “lifted the curse” in 2016. KD ended up winning not only one but two championships — back-to-back to say the least in 2017 and 2018 with the Bay Area artist's home team, The Golden State Warriors.

While their beef had died down a little, Lil B reignited it again when he dropped “F*ck KD.”

In the song, Lil B trolls KD egging him on to play a game of 21 — where two players go one-on-one and the winner is the first play to accumulate 21 points.

“Score on me if you talking ’bout points/ I like Roc Nation and I love JAY Z/ But I’m west side I’m screaming ‘f**k KD,’ you said that I’m whack, see me on the court/ F**k Kevin Durant, f**k Kevin Durant/ I’ve played the game of basketball my whole goddamn life/ I ain’t never watched you on the motherf**king TV/ I’ma tell you something man, aye man/ See me in a game of 21 and I’ma shut the f**k up man,” he raps on the diss record.

While it has been less than 48 hours since KD has been traded to the Rockets, its unsure if Lil B's “curse” will be reignited.