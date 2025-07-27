The Houston Rockets had one of the best offseasons out of any team in the NBA, transforming themselves into a legitimate contender following the trade for Kevin Durant among other roster moves. With their regular season roster pretty much done, hitting on the margins is crucial for contending teams. The Rockets made a recent roster move with the signing of Isaiah Crawford, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

The Rockets signing of Isaiah Crawford is to a two-way contract. Crawford joins the Rockets after spending his rookie season with the Sacramento Kings last year, also on a two-way contract. As part of his deal, he will be limited to only 50 NBA games while spending most of his time in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He will not be eligible to play in the playoffs unless the Rockets convert his deal to a standard contract.

Earlier this offseason, the Rockets signed Kevon Harris to a two-way contract. Harris and Crawford hold two of the Rockets’ three two-way contract slots. The team does have a two-way qualifying offer out to N’Faly Dante.

Crawford went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, and was quickly scooped up by the Kings on a two-way contract. As a rookie, he appeared in 15 games for the Kings at a little over three minutes per game. His best statistical game came on March 10 against the New York Knicks when he finished with five points on a perfect 2-of-2 from the field including 1-of-1 from the three-point line.

He spent a lot of time in the G League as part of his two-way deal, and was a key player on the 2025 G League championship winning Stockton Kings. He appeared in 37 games with Stockton, averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 47.3 percent shooting from the field, 39.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.