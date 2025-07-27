The Houston Rockets made a depth move as they signed former Boston Celtics guard JD Davison to the squad.

Houston reached an agreement with Davison on Saturday, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. This comes after the Celtics waived the young player to get under the second apron of the salary cap.

“Free agent guard JD Davidson has reached an agreement with the Houston Rockets, his agent Corey Marcum of EZ Sports Group tells me,” Haynes wrote.

This also marks a new chapter for Davison's career, leaving Boston after three seasons. He appeared in 36 games as a reserve but made his mark as one of the best G League players, even winning MVP in 2024.

What's next for Rockets after JD Davison signing

The Rockets continue to be active in the offseason with move after move this summer. Their signing of JD Davison is just another example of their excellent pursuits in free agency.

Due to the immense depth of talent the Celtics had at the guard spot, Davison remained in the third unit as a reserve. He made up for it with his performances for the Maine Red Claws, starring as one of their top options. Last season saw him shine a lot, averaging 25.1 points, 7.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

Houston continues to elevate in depth after making the big decision to acquire Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. This showed their willingness to compete now, finding the consistent elite scorer they needed to give themselves a better chance at title contention.

The Rockets have a chance to make a name for themselves next season. They have a solid mix of veterans and young players, possibly having the best squad to contend with the Oklahoma City Thunder to represent the Western Conference. It will take a lot for Houston to prove themselves as that squad, but having the right personnel is a great step in the right direction.