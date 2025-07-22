After another NBA offseason filled with question marks, one of the league's greatest scorers in history will adjust to a new home once again as Kevin Durant makes his anticipated debut for the Houston Rockets. No matter the team he's playing for, Durant is sure to bring excitement to his fan base as he continues his effortless scoring in year 18 of his Hall-of-Fame career. He'll also release a new Nike KD 18 colorway, paying homage to his trusty “Trey Five” jersey number.

In heading to the Houston Rockets, Kevin Durant will play for his sixth different franchise (Seattle, OKC, Golden State, Brooklyn, Phoenix). He'll be joining a team that made it to last year's NBA Playoffs, but his generational talent should be enough to put them over the hump in terms of a deep playoff run.

The Nike KD 18 is the latest creation for Durant's signature line, heavily inspired by one of his favorite Nike sneakers in the Air Terra Humara. This upcoming colorway is dedicated to his No. 35 jersey number, which he's worn one every team besides Brooklyn throughout his career.

Nike KD 18 “Trey Five”

The latest KD 18 colorway will arrive in a coherent Sanddrift/Soft Pearl-Black colorway for another clean iteration of the popular silhouette. The shoe features suede panelling throughout the toebox and heel, mixed with color-matching plastic along the Terra Humara winged upper. The shoe will be accented by black mesh throughout the sockliner and tongue, based in a gum outsole to finish the look.

Although the colorway is rather muted, we see pops of Forest Green along the tongue in the “KD” logo and “35” accompanying the alternating tongue. The shoes are finished with light beige touches, completely an overall clean sneaker from top to bottom.

The Nike KD 18 “Trey Five” is expected to drop August 1, 2025 for a retail tag of $155. Expect the shoes to drop on Nike SNKRS app in full sizing, as well as select Nike Basketball retailers.