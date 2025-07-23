Earlier this offseason, the Houston Rockets shook things up by acquiring Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant in exchange for a package centered around Jalen Green. Green was once thought to be a key member of the Rockets' young core but proved unreliable at times as a half court offense creator, particularly in Houston's playoff loss to the Golden State Warriors this past spring.

Recently, Green took to the Players Tribune to pen a farewell message to the city of Houston, and he had some jokes in the process.

“So I’ll miss Houston and all my guys down there, but I’m smiling, man. I get to play basketball for a living. How can I have a bad day? Every day I’m hooping is a good day. H-Town, thank you for the love. For real, thank you. And if I bust y’all ass for 30 next season, just remember the good times!” wrote Green.

The Rockets will likely be trying extra hard on defense against Green during their matchups vs the Suns next year in order to prevent Green's vision from coming true.

A new era in Houston

Article Continues Below

It's not often that the leading scorer on a second seed team gets traded and it's widely viewed as a positive move, but that's exactly what happened when the Rockets sent Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft compensation to the Suns in exchange for Durant earlier this summer.

While Green had his fair share of electric moments as a member of the Rockets, his inconsistency and poor shot selection at times ultimately proved to be his downfall, which reared its ugly head in Houston's seven game series loss vs the Warriors in the first round.

Green will now have the opportunity to operate alongside a seemingly idealized version of himself in Devin Booker with Phoenix, while the Rockets turn the page to the Durant era.

If Houston can get a reasonably healthy season out of Durant in what will be his age-37 campaign, the Rockets figure to be able to truly compete with the Oklahoma City Thunder for supremacy in the Western Conference.

The Rockets' schedule will be announced in August.