The Houston Rockets have lost three of their last five games, and they're looking to get back on track against the Sacramento Kings. One of the reasons for their underwhelming play over the past few games is because of the injury to Alperen Sengun, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

It didn't seem like things would get better for the Rockets, after head coach Ime Udoka noted that Sengun would be out for up to two weeks, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Alperen Şengün is likely to be sidelined for the next 10 to 14 days, per Rockets coach Ime Udoka, after the ankle twist Şengün sustained Saturday night in Dallas,” Stein wrote.

The Rockets may have gotten some good news on Sengun ahead of their matchup against the Kings, as he's now listed as questionable. That doesn't mean that he will play, but it seems as if he may be closer to a return than initally reported. The Rockets need Sengun, especially with their lack of playmaking in the halfcourt.

This season, Sengun is averaging 21.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, and he's been leading the Rockets alongside Kevin Durant. Both players have helped keep the team afloat throughout the season, and it's been the Durant show over the past few games.

Though Durant can still put a team on his back, Udoka doesn't want to have to rely on him to keep them in a game, which is what he noted after their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

“You took a 37-year-old out of the game for two minutes and you lose a 13-point lead. Don't play with any aggression, confidence. Mentally weak. The fact that we have to rely on a 37-year-old for 40+ minutes is a problem,” Udoka said.

If Sengun returns, they won't have to rely all on Durant to try and get them a win.