Dillon Brooks has a reputation for being too physical on the court, which can cause him to pick up more flagrant and technical fouls than the average player. That's what happened when the Houston Rockets faced the Utah Jazz, as Brooks received a tech after inadvertently kicking Collin Sexton in the groin. That was Brooks' 16th technical of the season, which means that he will have to miss their next game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For Brooks, he thinks that he should've been called for a flagrant instead of a technical, and hopes that it's rescinded so he can play against his Canadian teammate, Shai Gilegous-Alexander.

“Usually, those things are [considered] flagrants, and I guess [Brothers] misspoke,” Brooks said via ESPN's Michael C. Wright. “I'll be ready to play on Friday.”

“I don't think it was an intentional kick,” head coach Ime Udoka said. “But it's not always the case they rescind based on that.”

When a player reaches 16 technical fouls for the season, a suspension will increase by one game for every two additional technicals he receives. In the postseason, a player will have to accumulate seven technical fouls before being suspended.

It'll be interesting to see what the league decides to do and if they will rescind the technical for Brooks.

Rockets clinch playoff berth with win vs. Jazz

With their win against the Jazz, the Rockets were able to clinch their first playoff berth since the 2019-2020 season and became the second team in the Western Conference to reach 50 wins. The Rockets may have surprised some people this season with how well they've played, but it felt like it was always a part of the plan. The young guys on the team have stepped up, while the veterans have been able to keep them afloat.

Brooks is one of those veterans, and he could almost be considered the heartbeat of the team by the way he goes out and makes his presence felt.

“To be able to clinch is great,” Brooks said. “We get to work on our stuff. I think we're upbeat, happy that we clinched. But we're not satisfied.”

With the Western Conference still having a lot of movement when it comes to seeding, it's not certain as of now who the top six will play, but it is expected that every series will be exciting to watch. The Rockets seem ready and they'll be waiting for whoever they match up with.