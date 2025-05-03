May 3, 2025 at 9:28 AM ET

The Houston Rockets are staying alive in the NBA Playoffs. Houston defeated Golden State in Game 6 of their series Friday, by a 115-107 score. Following the game, the team released a meme featuring Rockets player Tari Eason.

Eason held seven fingers up, to signify the team's push to a seventh game.

Houston, a young team, has battled back in this series. The Rockets overcame problems at the free-throw line to stay alive. Eason finished Game 6 with eight points in 16 minutes.

The Rockets and Warriors meet in a pivotal Game 7 on Sunday. Houston has now won two in a row.

The Rockets looked sharp in Game 6 against Warriors

Fred VanVleet exploded for 29 points for the Rockets in their Game 6 victory. There were several other Houston players that finished in double figures, including big man Steven Adams. Adams poured in 17 for the victors.

“Now, as I get a little older, [I've been] able to play in enough of these games to realize that a calm, steady mind is the best path forward,” VanVleet said, per ESPN. “Not getting too high or too low, not getting too carried away, trusting the work, your teammates and things usually work out in the big picture.”

The Rockets lost at least two games in this series by very close scores. The difference in those losses was at the charity stripe, where the Rockets really have struggled.

Houston seems to be correcting course in that area. The Rockets finished Game 6 shooting 72 percent from the line.

VanVleet truly believes that his team can go all the way in this postseason.

“You work all year and train all summer for these moments, and I've always prided myself on trying to rise to the occasion,” he added. “I've taken a different role for this team over the last two years and just trying to squeeze as much juice out of this group as possible. I'm ready and willing when the time comes to step up and make big plays.”

Houston needs just one more win to advance and shock the NBA.