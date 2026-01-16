The Houston Rockets are having a strong campaign in Kevin Durant's first season. They are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 23-14 record.

The Rockets, however, have struggled lately, losing three straight games before ending the skid against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. On NBA on Prime, former NBA forwards Blake Griffin and Udonis Haslem pointed out some of Houston's issues, including a stale offense and a lack of organization on the floor.

This prompted their co-host, former NBA guard Dwyane Wade, to bring up veteran guard Chris Paul, who was unceremoniously banished by the Los Angeles Clippers in December due to internal conflicts.

“Chris Paul is out there. They need a veteran. They need a guy who doesn't need to score. Chris Paul is out there. Just throwing it out there,” said Wade.

“These are all things that Chris Paul can do very well.”

“They need a quarterback… Chris Paul out there. They need a veteran… Just throwing that out there.” Dwyane Wade says the Rockets could use CP3 👀 (via @NBAonPrime)pic.twitter.com/aj2jyGWqNh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 16, 2026

It is not a bad idea, especially since Paul is quite familiar with the Rockets, having played for them from 2017 to 2019. He had also been teammates with some of the players, including Durant, Steven Adams, Clint Capela, Jeff Green, and Josh Okogie.

Moreover, as Haslem mentioned, Houston needs a playmaker who could feed Adams and Alperen Sengun. The 40-year-old Paul, who is second in the all-time assists list, could fill that role.

While the future Hall of Famer can be notoriously abrasive, his fire should only help the Rockets become more competitive.

Houston is already doing well without a natural point guard. Paul could come off the bench to give quality minutes and a different look on offense.