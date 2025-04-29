The Houston Rockets are facing elimination in the NBA Playoffs. Houston is down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors, after dropping a pivotal Game 4 on Monday. Rockets coach Ime Udoka is sending a terse message to his struggling team.

“Go get a win,” Udoka said to reporters, per Big Sarge Media.

“Go get a win,” said Rockets head coach Ime Udoka about the message he gave his young team about getting a victory down 3-1 heading into Game 5. #Rockets #Sarge @TheRocketsWire pic.twitter.com/vHz269cmsO — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Golden State nipped the Rockets on Monday, 109-106. Houston was able to build a halftime lead, but couldn't find a way to close the deal in the second half. The Warriors now have total control of the series.

“We have to find a way back,” Udoka said. “You want to be disciplined, and stay up on people…..We have to be much more consistent.”

Houston must now win three games in a row to survive and advance in the NBA Playoffs.

The Rockets have struggled to hit free throws in this series

Houston finished Game 4 with just a 61 percent completion rate from the free throw line. The club's players missed 12 free throws in the game, which was an absolute killer. Golden State shot better than 90 percent from the charity stripe.

The Rockets fared better than the Warriors from the field, by completing 47 percent of their three-point shots. Houston also was 49 percent overall from the field. The Warriors meanwhile shot just 37 percent from three, while making 41.9 percent of their shots.

Houston also out rebounded the Warriors in Game 4, but lost the turnover battle. The Rockets showed their inexperience by turning the ball over 13 times, to Golden State's eight giveaways.

The free throw struggles have plagued Houston in this entire series. Rockets players missed 10 free throws in Game 3, a contest the club lost by 11 points. That was despite the fact that Houston once again shot better from the perimeter than the Warriors.

The Rockets and Warriors face each other again in a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday. Houston can afford to make no more mistakes if they want to push forward.