The Houston Rockets made a big offseason move to acquire Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. Head coach Ime Udoka may have played a key role in this trade taking place.

The Rockets landed Durant in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round picks. They made the move to elevate themselves into title contention, something that aligns with Durant's goals as he approaches the remaining years of his career.

NBA insider Marc Stein provided his thoughts on the Rockets making the deal for Durant. He pointed out Udoka's connection with Durant, emphasizing how connections made a huge difference compared to other squads.

“Udoka, who recently received a lucrative contract extension, was a strong behind-the-scenes advocate for adding Durant's bucket-getting to the Rockets' very youthful core despite Houston's well-chronicled timeline concerns given that the future Hall of Famer turns 37 in September,” Stein said.

“The Rockets, remember, have also managed to hold on to another of Durant's closest friends: Assistant coach Royal Ivey. As The Stein Line reported earlier this month, multiple teams — including San Antonio — have been trying to hire away Ivey, who committed to staying on Udoka's staff after he did not land the Suns' head coaching job. Ivey was among the candidates that the Suns interviewed for the post before hiring Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as Ishbia's fourth head coach in four seasons.”

What's next for Kevin Durant, Rockets

Article Continues Below

Kevin Durant exits a frustrating situation with the Suns, missing the playoffs amid injuries and inconsistencies from the squad.

Since leaving the Golden State Warriors in 2019, Durant only reached the second round twice in 2021 and 2023. The other years have been first-round exits or playoff absences, showing how the Brooklyn Nets and Suns failed to maximize his time with them.

The Rockets will look to be a different story. They retain most of their depth as their defense will be effective under Ime Udoka's direction. As for the offense, Houston seems to have refined it by adding Durant to the equation. Their championship window looks solid going into next season.