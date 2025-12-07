Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant reached his 31,000-point milestone, which prompted ESPN's Kendrick Perkins to call the greatest scorer. Durant (31,024 points) is now the eighth leading scorer in NBA history. Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain (31,419 points) and Hall of Fame forward Dirk Nowitzki (31,560 points) are seventh and sixth, which are both within reach for Durant this season.

For Perkins, Durant is the greatest scorer the NBA has ever seen, which includes KD's shooting efficiency, as part of his argument for the best shooter, he said, per ESPN's Road Trippin.

“He's the greatest of all time,” Perkins said. “Mr. 50/40/90. The greatest f****** scorer I ever seen is Kevin Durant.”

Durant is averaging 25.2 points on 50.2% shooting, including 38.6% from deep, and 88.6% from the free-throw line for the Rockets this season. He's also averaging 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game as the 15-5 Rockets have the second-best record in the Western Conference.

Ime Udoka celebrates Rockets Kevin Durant's 31,000 point

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka gave All-Star Kevin Durant his flowers as one of the game's elite scorers still playing at a high level during his 19th NBA season. After Durant reached the 31,000 career point milestone, Udoka reflected on when he faced KD as a player.

Udoka also explained how Durant has grown since then.

“It's incredible I played against him his rookie year and a few times after. I remember him coming in,” Udoka said. “They try to guard him the same way now. Be physical with him. Take him off the ball and he's learned to adapt, adjust, and he's seen everything. To be able to do this with the longevity, and at this high level, efficiency-wise, as well, it's an incredible career.

“Long way to go, but we just gave him som kuddos. He'll past a few more guys and get a few more thousand (points).”

Durant and the Rockets will host the Mavericks on Saturday.