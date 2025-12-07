Houston Rockets second-year wing Amen Thompson authored one of the early highlight-reel moments of the 2025-26 NBA season. He emphatically rejected a second-quarter rim attack by Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis during Saturday's matchup. The explosive block showcased Thompson's elite athleticism and timing. He sent Davis' attempt into the stands and ignited the Rockets' bench amid a tight Texas rivalry game. It underscored Thompson’s elite athleticism and defensive instincts as Houston continues its ascent in the Western Conference.

Amen Thompson REJECTS Anthony Davis at the rim 🤯pic.twitter.com/9eNjuu8qV2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Rockets have opened the season at 15-5. They have surged to No. 2 in the West entering this weekend. Houston also leads the Southwest Division behind a well-balanced attack and one of the league’s stingiest defenses. Kevin Durant has anchored the scoring load at 25.2 points per game. Alperen Sengun has continued his evolution as a top-tier facilitator at 7.1 assists nightly. Steven Adams remains a rebounding force. Thompson’s emphatic block on Davis symbolized Houston’s growing confidence and physical identity. That's even as the team briefly navigates Sengun’s absence due to illness.

Individually, Thompson has emerged as a cornerstone two-way engine. Across 20 games, he is averaging 17.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals on 48.8 percent shooting. His rejection of AD was the latest example of his rising defensive credentials. It also showcases a leap in responsibility and production as Houston positions itself as a legitimate contender in the early playoff race.