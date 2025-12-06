After Dillon Brooks has contributed to huge performances for the Phoenix Suns, it has prompted some, like DeMarcus Cousins, to say that he should get more credit and he's comparable to players like Draymond Green with their intensity. As the Suns forward bows down to no opposing player, Green himself would even give his opinions on the heights that Brooks can reach.

Brooks is in the midst of a career-best season in his first year with Phoenix, averaging 22.3 points while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 31 percent from beyond the arc. Green would admit that while he “wasn't sold” on Brooks early in his career, he believes he has the opportunity to be an All-Star “if he keeps this up.”

“With what he's continued to prove. I wasn't sold earlier in his career,” Green said on his self-titled show. “I'll be honest, but you continue to work. I'm always honest and keep it real. He continued to play the way he's playing. Think he'll be a little more than all defense. I think he has a legit opportunity to be an All-Star if he keeps this up.”

"I think he can be a little more than All-Defense… I do think he's your hard-playing guy… I think he has a legit opportunity to be an All-Star if he keeps this up." Draymond Green on Dillon Brooks 🙌 (via @DraymondShow)pic.twitter.com/3M0cN2Y14Z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 6, 2025

Draymond Green with more praise for Suns' Dillon Brooks

With Brooks now with the Suns after being with the Houston Rockets previously, he is showing that, besides being a defensive pest, he can be a threat on the offensive end. With Cousins comparing Brooks to that of Green, Marcus Smart, and even Dennis Rodman, Green would say that he needs more than one first-team All-Defense; he still checks the boxes that the other players have done.

“My thoughts on that list are he only got one All-Defensive team,” Green said. “So you would love to see that list continue to grow, but nonetheless, I do think he is your hard-playing guy. I think he is the heart of your team. I think he is the guy that's gonna mix it up. And so I'm not mad at Boogie putting Dillon Brooks in that category.”

It remains to be seen the potential honors Brooks gets this season.