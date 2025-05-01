The Houston Rockets are off to a good start with their backs against the wall in Game 5 on Wednesday night, but everything isn't quite going to plan during an excellent first half for Ime Udoka and company. During the first quarter, top scorer Jalen Green left the game in pain after banging knees with Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Jalen Green is limping and has to come out of the game pic.twitter.com/P3cep0QBb4 — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Green limped off gingerly before hopping on the exercise bike, but was still grimacing in pain for a while after leaving the game. However, he returned to the floor just before the end of the first quarter, which is a great sign for Houston.

The Rockets need Green to be at his best in order to compete with the Warriors and come back from the 3-1 hole that they are in. In Houston's lone win in this series, a Game 2 blowout, Green scored 38 points. However, he has failed to reach double figures in any of the three losses, including the last two tight games in The Bay.

Green's brief injury didn't seem to rattle the young Rockets at all. Udoka's squad is on fire on both ends of the floor in their first elimination game, getting good shots and drilling them on the offensive end while flying around and forcing a ton of Golden State turnovers on the other. With five minutes until halftime, the Rockets have a healthy 55-32 lead.

If Houston can in fact close this game out, all of the pressure will be on the Warriors heading into Game 6 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. That will be the only chance that the Warriors have to close the series out at home, which is a big burden to play with even for a core as accomplished and experienced as the one in Golden State.

Still, the Warriors have the firepower to make a run with Curry spearheading things. However, Steve Kerr and his staff are going to have to work hard to find some solutions at halftime if this game is going to be competitive.