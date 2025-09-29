When the Houston Rockets traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and other assets for superstar forward Kevin Durant this offseason, they did so with the mindset of the two-time Finals MVP retiring with the organization after hopefully leading them to championship glory.

However, a level of uncertainty surrounded Durant at the time of this trade with the Phoenix Suns because of the fact that he was entering the final year of his contract.

Throughout the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation about Durant's future with Houston, and the overarching assumption is that the two sides would agree to a contract extension. Now, at Rockets Media Day on Monday, Durant confirmed that he envisions himself signing a new deal with the team.

“I do see myself signing a contract extension. I can't tell you exactly when that will happen, but I do see it happening,” Durant told reporters, via Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports. “Just seeing the quick progression of this franchise from where it was right after the James Harden-Chris Paul era. You know, seeing what Ime (Udoka) got here and turned it around so fast.

“It just felt organic and natural coming into the gym and getting to be a Houston Rocket for the first time… It feels right.”

Durant is currently in the final year of his contract and will make $54.7 million this season with the Rockets. He is eligible to receive a two-year, $122 million contract extension from the Rockets. Whether or not Durant will receive the maximum amount from Houston is a key talking point in negotiations.

After trading for Durant, the Rockets decided to decline Fred VanVleet's $44.9 million team option and sign the veteran guard to a two-year, $50 million contract to balance the team's cap sheet. By taking this cut, VanVleet allowed his team to acquire Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, and re-sign veteran center Steven Adams.

While the Rockets may want Durant to sign for less than the full $122 million over the next two seasons, they will be able to afford him at any price. The important aspect of these negotiations is that both sides expect a deal to be reached.

Unfortunately for Houston, the 2025-26 season is already off to a rough start after VanVleet suffered a torn right ACL during a team mini camp last week. The 31-year-old underwent surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss all of the upcoming year rehabbing his knee injury.

Without VanVleet on the court, the Rockets will lean on Durant to not only lead the team alongside All-Star center Alperen Sengun but also be a primary ball-handler and facilitator. This is nothing Durant has not done before, as he will look to take the 52-win Rockets back to the playoffs.

Only this time, their goal is to make it out of the first round and raise a banner.