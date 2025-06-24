Kevin Durant, fresh off his blockbuster trade to the Houston Rockets, isn't feeling all the love, at least not from former NFL linebacker turned FS1 host Emmanuel Acho.

Acho shared his “legacy formula” on Monday's episode of The Facility when assessing the best players in the NBA.

His formula consisted of the number of championships won divided by the number of teams a player played for. Essentially, Acho said that Durant winning two championships while playing for now five teams raises questions about his durability.

“The number of championships you win by the teams you played for, to me, is your legacy,” Acho said. “Now, KD, two championships, but he has been on five teams at this junction in time. Your legacy is dependent on how many championships you win and how many teams did you have to play on to do it. The more you travel, the more you water down your legacy. Just because the current culture suggests that players move around ain’t mean that’s what it is supposed to be. Because Jokić ain’t moving around, Giannis ain’t moving around, Steph ain’t moving around.”

On Tuesday, Durant took to his X page to call out Acho.

“According to The Great Kevin Durant’s legacy formula that was created in the best labs at MIT, Emmanuel is the worst linebacker of all time. You sure you wanna listen to this guy about greatness?” Durant posted.

Durant is coming off a tempestuous time with the Phoenix Suns. Over the course of three seasons, Durant averaged 27.1 points per game and leading the league in mid range field goals.

In addition, he helped lead them to the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals. However, he endured allegations of a toxic team culture combined with Suns' financial and structural difficulties.

Recently, he requested a trade in the final year of his contract.

Kevin Durant and his journey to greatness

Before joining the Rockets, Durant has played for four teams. He was drafted out of the University of Texas in 2007 by the then Seattle SuperSonics now the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While there, he led the league in scoring four times and was the 2014 MVP.

In 2016, Durant joined the Golden State Warriors. In 2017 and 2018, he helped lead them to back to back championships.

Durant became a free agent the following year and joined the Brooklyn Nets shortly thereafter.

Then in 2023, he joined the Suns. Along the way, Durant became one of the most versatile and impactful players of his generation.