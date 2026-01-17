Kevin Durant went viral for his reaction towards Rudy Gobert airballing a free throw during the Houston Rockets' matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Durant is going through his 19th year in the NBA, his first with the Rockets. The stint has been a successful one for the veteran star so far, having comfort as the second option behind Alperen Sengun.

At age 37, Durant continues to cook up remarkable performances on the offensive side of the ball. The same can't be said about the Timberwolves' Gobert, who often struggles to knock down his free throws on a consistent basis. That much was the case during the fourth quarter when he airballed one of his 10 free throws, prompting Durant to have a stunned reaction.

Lmao Kevin Durant’s reaction to Rudy Gobert’s airball free throw 😭 pic.twitter.com/LEaaOiGnT9 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 17, 2026

How Kevin Durant, Rockets played against Timberwolves

Article Continues Below

Rudy Hobert had a night to forget at the charity stripe, going 2-of-10 in that area. On the other hand, Durant torched the nets to lead the Rockets to a 110-105 victory.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the course of the game as Minnesota only led 82-81 going into the fourth quarter. It wasn't until then when Houston gained control, outscoring its visitors 29-23 in the last 12 minutes of regulation to get the home win.

Four players scored in double-digits for Houston in the win, including Durant. He led the team with a stat line of 39 points, seven assists, four rebounds, two steals, and a block. He shot 11-of-18 from the field, including 6-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line. Alperen Sengun came next with 25 points and 14 rebounds, Amen Thompson had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Reed Sheppard provided 14 points and two assists off the bench.

Houston improved to a 24-15 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Los Angeles Lakers while trailing the Timberwolves by 1.5 games and Denver Nuggets by three games.

The Rockets will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. ET.